PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After six years of being away, Chesapeake residents were overjoyed to see ‘roller dude’ back at his stomping grounds in Chesapeake waving and smiling at drivers passing by!

E’sa Simon became a neighborhood superstar eight years ago dancing and weaving his skates in figure eights at the Shell gas station at South Battlefield Blvd and Cedar Road.

Those interested in donating to E’sa can do so through a GoFundMe page.