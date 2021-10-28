IAHR: Robyn Ross

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Every Thursday we recognize an individual who is going above and beyond in our community. Robyn Ross, the Varsity Volleyball coach at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, is taking her teachings well beyond the sport.

Ross, a retired Navy veteran, is leading her team of 13 girls on one-mile runs for 13 days to honor the 13 fallen military members in the Afghanistan suicide bombing.

But this movement doesn’t end there as you’ll hear on today’s ‘I Am Hampton Roads.’

You can follow along on their journey on TikTok @teamross1421.

