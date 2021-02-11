IAHR: Principal Brandi Smedley

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You don’t need to get sent to the principal’s office to meet this week’s “I am Hampton Roads.” It is much more likely that you will see Norview Middle School Principal Brandi Smedley’s warm smile in the hallways, classrooms, and community where she builds connections with students, teachers, parents, and the Norfolk Public School Administration.
