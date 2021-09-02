IAHR: Prince McIntyre

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Prince McIntrye overcame his dark moments through music and dance after he lost his aunt to suicide. Now he’s on a mission to raise awareness and help others find their light during dark times.

Find out more about his journey on this week’s I am Hampton Roads.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Data show that it is the 10th biggest cause of death worldwide, with over 800,000 people taking their own life. If you are needing help call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

“My Life Matters’ The Musical With a Purpose About Suicide & Mental Health is taking place September 25 at The Walton Center on South Boulevard in Virginia Beach at 5 p.m. There will be limited sitting and tickets cost $20.