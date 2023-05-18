PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As an elite athlete, Michael Wyche has celebrated many championships, but there’s one victory he holds above all others. The Chesapeake native has beaten the cycle of generational incarceration, and he’s inspiring others from his hometown and beyond to see past a life of crime and believe in a brighter future for themselves.

Wyche has partnered with the Hire Purpose Commission to give hope to people reentering the outside world after serving prison time. He’ll be the guest speaker at their event: “A Night of Inspiration”. It will be held Thursday, May 25, at Nick’s Spaghetti and Steakhouse in Shacklefords, Virginia. For more information, visit their website: HirePurposeVA.org