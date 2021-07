PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Michael Fletcher grew up in Portsmouth with dreams of becoming a big-time designer. Fast-forward to 2021 his dreams are now a reality!

From designing clothes and products for the likes of DeWayne Wade, Vogue Italia, Nike and many more. Currently, he’s currently working on releasing a collaboration with Steelers wide-receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

You can follow along on his inspiring journey on Instagram @mxatrux.