IAHR: Maka Xhelili

I Am Hampton Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I am Hampton Roads has a brain for business and a heart for the military community. Maka Xhelili is a Gold Star Daughter, military spouse, and the co-creator of Military Owned Market in Virginia Beach.

Her mission is not only to give military-connected small business owners more exposure but to highlight “Word of Honor” — a local foundation that makes sure military children who have lost a parent don’t lose a steady hand on their shoulders for the rest of their childhood.

Military Owned Market
The next Military Owned Market is Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1701 Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach
Click to learn more about Word of Honor

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***