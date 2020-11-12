IAHR: Maka Xhelili

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I am Hampton Roads has a brain for business and a heart for the military community. Maka Xhelili is a Gold Star Daughter, military spouse, and the co-creator of Military Owned Market in Virginia Beach.

Her mission is not only to give military-connected small business owners more exposure but to highlight “Word of Honor” — a local foundation that makes sure military children who have lost a parent don’t lose a steady hand on their shoulders for the rest of their childhood.

Military Owned Market

The next Military Owned Market is Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1701 Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach

Click to learn more about Word of Honor

