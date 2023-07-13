PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether he is playing baseball or watching as a fan, eight-year-old Lincoln Barnett’s mullet commands attention. He will be representing Norfolk, Virginia in the USA Mullet Championship. If Lincoln wins, he will receive national recognition and a cash prize. If you want to vote for his marvelous mullet, you can vote with this link.
