PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The secret ingredient has always been love at “Scratch” bakery, but now founder and owner Lashonda Sandford can add a sprinkle of fame to her sweet treats after competing on Food Network’s “The Holiday Baking Championship!”

Scratch Bakery 4181 William Styron Square in Newport News (757) 833-0965 36 Mellon St. in Hampton (757) 224-8430 Online at ItsMadeFromScratch.com

