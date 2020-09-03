IAHR: Kyera Dalesandro

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I am Hampton Roads is an incredible artist, and sometimes, she is the canvas! Kyera Dalesandro’s talent as a body painter has taken her to the world stage and given her the opportunity to travel — but her most recent vacation turned into a permanent move, back to her home town!

To learn more about Kyera Dalesandro visit ArtisKey.com.

