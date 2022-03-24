PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Trying something new always comes with a little uncertainty, but imagine cutting your salary in half to pursue your bucket list items? That’s exactly what Karen Freidt did when taking up baking.

It was something she’d never tried before. She quickly learned her artistic skills would create a blueberry pie that would go viral and open up doors she never thought possible.

Check out Karen’s story in a new ‘I am Hampton Roads.’

Karen is currently hosting a fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees here in the U.S. For every $1,000 collected to help refugees, she will deliver a homemade and hand-sculpted pie to a refugee family. The donations are being sent directly to the nonprofit UK for UNHCR which is helping refugees abroad.

More information here.

