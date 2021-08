PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He’s a retired military veteran who struggled with PTSD, anxiety, and depression until he found Home Base.

Joel Silva and his service dog, Spirit, are now trying to get the word out about the amazing organization to help other veterans suffering from PTSD.

Here’s a link for more info on Home Base. If you want to do the run, but can’t make it to Boston on September 25th for the fundraiser run here’s a Virtual Link.