PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jerimiah Brown was delt some pretty difficult cards in life, but his spirit has remained strong and determined. Since birth, he’s defied the odds and is now thriving as a musician and inspiring everyone he meets. Hear how his faith and his mother’s memory motivate him to keep going in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
