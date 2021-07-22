IAHR: Heather Nygaard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – She has proven that even as a single mother, through hardships, and whatever else life throws at you to never give up on your dreams!

Heather Nygard has three children, received two bachelor degrees from ODU, and now has her artwork on display for her first solo exhibition! Find out more on today’s ‘I am Hampton Roads.’

‘Life as I know It’ recent works by Heather Nygaard is on display now through August 20 at the Suffolk Art Gallery thanks to her determination and the Suffolk Art League. Admission is free and her art is available for purchase. Get more information is available at suffolkartleague.com.