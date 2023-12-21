PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From food drives to collecting holiday cards, Grant Montonye has always had a heart for serving his community and celebrating his culture.
Meet the Great Bridge High School senior in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
