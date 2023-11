PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ghost Fleet Roller Derby started two years ago with just five players. Now, they’re up to 40. One of those founding five is Gina Facteau. When she joined the team, she could barely skate. Now, she can’t imagine her life without the sport. Hear why she’s glad she stepped out of her comfort zone and hopes others will do the same.

For more information about joining the team, head to their website: GhostFleetRollerDerby.com