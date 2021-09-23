IAHR: Frank Hruska

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every Thursday we introduce you to a resident of Hampton Roads who excels in their community. Frank Hruska has given 25 years of his life to serving this country through the Navy and is now on a mission to give 25 more to serving the Hampton Roads community and hopes to encourage others to lend a helping hand wherever they can.

Find out more on today’s ‘I am Hampton Roads!

Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads
“Frank on the Roof”
September 26 – October 3

To Donate –  https://bit.ly/3nBHjp0 

For more information, contact Maya Billins at 757-837-0081 or
Text 44321 and type GreenRoof

