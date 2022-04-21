PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After being on a ventilator for 12 days due to COVID-19, one Hampton Roads resident is using his second chance at life to create a platform to encourage others.

Deion Campbell started a podcast as soon as he left the hospital in 2021. Now, he has multiple awards and is interviewing celebrities and influencers.

All of this is in hopes he can share the perspective that no road to success is the same and you can achieve your dreams if you take the leap of faith.

You can follow Deion’s journey and listen to his podcast King Legend Talks on iHeart Radio and all streaming platforms.