PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Being married to a service member comes with a unique set of stressors. Studies have shown military spouses suffer from depression and anxiety at a greater level than the general population, and unfortunately, many turn to alcohol to cope. Local Navy spouse, Christina Kimbrough knows that journey far too well and she wants to help others get to the sober side. She founded an organization called Free Life to help connect others looking for support and friendship in sobriety. Learn more about it in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.