IAHR: Charlotte Kirby

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The big game is the weekend, but locally we have our own football superstar!

Her name is Charlotte Kirby and she’s been playing football since she could walk and now she’s getting international recognition for standing out on the field!

Charlotte is featured in multiple Under Amour commercials proving her love for the game runs much deeper than just proving herself. Hear more in today’s ‘I Am Hampton Roads.’

These commercials are part of the company’s recent commitment to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for millions of youth to engage in sports. It’s a great opportunity for Charlotte and Hampton Roads to be featured on an international stage.

