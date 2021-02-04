IAHR: Carol Seacrist Remembers Former Student Headed for Big Game

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – Derrick Nnadi tackled classic novels and essays in Carol Seacrist’s English class at Ocean Lakes High School before he gained fame tackling opponents for the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, Seacrist shared her memories of Derrick, the student and classmate, and says he is still a caring member of the Ocean Lakes community.

