PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From a very young age, bagpiping intrigued the young mind of a local Hampton Roads resident. her parents thought it was something she’d grow out of.

They didn’t’ understand why she held such a strong interest. Fast-forward to today and Carlyn Aasheim has made a full-blown career for herself playing the bag-pipes. And on This St. Patrick’s Day, she explains why her celebrations look a bit different from others who aren’t in the pipe band.

Tidewater Pipes and Drums meets on Wednesday nights at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Norfolk for free lessons. Newport News Police Pipes and Drums meets on Tuesday nights at Newport News Police Headquarters and those lessons are free too.