IAHR: Brigette Magee Clifford

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sharing a smile can change the trajectory of someone’s day and for Operation Smile they are on a mission to change smiles across the globe and they are changing lives every single day.

Brigette Magee Clifford was born into a family whose mission is to give back and help those who suffer from cleft lip all around the world. It’s a mission that requires a passion to help others and to volunteer your time to make a difference. Hear more in today’s ‘I am Hampton Roads.’

To get involved with Operation smile is to go to their website you’ll find lots of opportunities.

