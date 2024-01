PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Brent Pizzamiglio comes from a long line of military service in his family, so it’s no surprise he ended up in the Army. His military roots grew into a lifelong dream come true thanks to his acceptance into the Army’s Green to Gold Program. He’s now a student studying cybersecurity at Old Dominion University with the goal of becoming an Army officer. Learn more about his journey from the battlefield to the classroom in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.