IAHR: Bob Biedron and Tyler Arnold

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – These volunteers found themselves with extra time and energy for very different reasons. One is a recent retiree and the other is a teen whose list of activities was reduced because of COVID-19. Both Bob and Tyler found the perfect solution to their productivity problem at the Peninsula Food Bank, where they are both busy, and humbled to be helping their community.

