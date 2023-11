PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In this week’s I Am Hampton Roads, we meet combat veteran and award-winning author, Bill Glose. Bill uses his writing as therapy for himself and fellow veterans. His latest book “All the Ruined Men” recently won a Virginia Literary Award. He’ll be giving a book talk at the Barnes & Noble in Newport News on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

For more information on his books, check out his website.