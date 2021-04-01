IAHR: Barbara Hamm Lee

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Her voice has been a staple in our area for decades, and now “Another View” host Barbara Hamm Lee has found another way to speak up for those who need extra support during the pandemic.

She serves on the City of Norfolk COVID Advisory Council. Throughout this ordeal, she and the other group members have advised city leadership on the best ways to share accurate information about minimizing the spread of COVID-19, and how to make sure everyone can make an appointment to get their vaccine.

Call 1-877-829-4682 to reach “Vaccinate Virginia.”

