IAHR: Ashley Hayes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – ‘New Year, New You’ is how the saying goes, but that statement has a much deeper meaning for one Hampton Roads resident. Ashley Hayes started her weight loss journey over a year ago after numerous medical conditions tried to hold her down, but she got back up, time and time again, proving she’s more than a survivor, she’s also a fighter!

Ashely shared her story with us on a new ‘I Am Hampton Roads’ with advice for others needing extra motivation this new year!

Follow Ashley’s journey on social media Instagram: @missashante , Youtube: @MissAshleyShante and Facebook: @Ashley.Shante.12