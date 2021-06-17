IAHR: Ashley Hall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You don’t have to step into a comedy club to see the smile this woman can put on someone’s face.

Living life through the lens of Ashely Hall you’ll quickly see how she brings people together from all walks of life proving we’re more alike than we are different.

She’s a jack of all trades: actress, comedian, advocate, but she found her master craft working with people of all abilities. She loves making a difference on a personal level, which is a connection she’s never felt at any other job.

