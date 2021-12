PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A small-town girl has crossed a BIG dream off her list – something she’s been working towards since the age of ten! After growing up in Portsmouth and launching a music career, she’s now starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Ashley Tru Ward is a walking example of what hard work and dedication can achieve. Allowing zero obstacles to stand in her way staring in her first Hallmark movie. ‘Christmas in Harmony’ alongside some big names!