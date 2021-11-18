IAHR: Angelo Reyes

I Am Hampton Roads
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-years-old Virginia Beach teen felt a spark ignite after putting a film together with a few of his high school buddies. That spark that has now grown into a flame so bright he’s now living out his Hollywood dreams!

Angelo Reyes writes stories based on events happening right here in his stopping grounds of Hampton Roads, then brings them to life on the big screen.

Find out more on this week’s ‘I am Hampton Roads.’

You can follow Angelo’s journey on social media @angeloreyes_com and on his website angeloreyes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter