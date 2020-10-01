IAHR: Angela Reavis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Gallery in the Lakeside neighborhood recently re-opened with a watercolor exhibit by Sharon Hardin. Angela Reavis, art and culture coordinator for the city, says in addition to the spaces dedicated to art, take a closer look and you’ll likely see even more intentionally artistic design!
More From HRS!
- The Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival Goes Virtual
- The Funny Bone: Arnez J.
- Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila Talk ‘American Ninja Warrior!’
- Up Close With ‘Live Rescue’ Host Matt Iseman
- Cannonball!!