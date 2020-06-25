IAHR: Andrea Tembruell

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – As one of the newest Emergency Medical Technicians in the Virginia Beach Department of EMS, Andrea Tembruell is happy to be serving her neighborhood and community at the Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. She says excellent training and support have made her latest adventure a wonderful experience — even in the middle of a pandemic.

