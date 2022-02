PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What started out as a hobby has now grown into a full-blown business and social media spotlight for one Chesapeake native.

Amber Miller took a leap of faith and betted on herself. Now with over 100,000 followers, she’s working on her biggest project to date – a book in hopes to teach and inspire others on what it takes to become successful in this new world of marketing.

Follow Amber on her blog prettyaspeaches.com and on Instagram.