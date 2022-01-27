IAHR: Alicia Yvonne

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Every parent wants to see their children succeed and that’s what brought Alicia Yvonne to Hampton Roads as a child.

After graduating with a degree in biology from Norfolk State, Alicia decided to pursue her dreams of singing and performing landing herself a recording session at Patchwork Studios in Atlanta. Many famous names like Whitney Houston, Beyonce and Monica have recorded music there.

Alicia shares advice for others looking to break out into the music scene in a new ‘I am Hampton Roads.

You can listen to Alicia’s single ‘Who’s Bad’ now available on all digital platforms including tidal, apple music, and amazon!

