PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wendy Holland and Kara Sumner are two Green Run High School classmates who’s lives took them in very different directions, but ended up converging on a common cause helping the homeless.

If you need winter coats, gloves, or a hot meal, the 757 Fall Festival will be held Saturday, November 5th at the Martin Luther King Monument on the corner of Church St. and Brambleton Ave. It starts at 1:00 p.m. and will go on as long as supplies last.

If you want to help give back through donations or sponsorship, email Wendy and Kara at 757fallfest@gmail.com.