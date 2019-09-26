PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I am Hampton Roads has a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, and a Masters degree in business. Meet Alex Aguinaldo, the first female Elizabeth River Ferry captain.
Learn more about the Elizabeth River Ferry here.
I Am Hampton Roads: Alex Aguinaldo
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s I am Hampton Roads has a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, and a Masters degree in business. Meet Alex Aguinaldo, the first female Elizabeth River Ferry captain.