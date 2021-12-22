Hydroponics For The Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter is here, but it’s always the growing season for the smart gardener.

Jasmine Adams, the owner and CEO of The Grow Empire, joined HRS with details about how they can help you grow just about anything indoors.

The Grow Empire

1209 Baker Road Suite 505 in Virginia Beach

223 City Hall Ave Suite 354 in Norfolk

757-447-0590 | thegrowempire.com

Growing classes are available and so are gift certificates.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Grow Empire.