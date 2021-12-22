Hydroponics For The Holidays

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter is here, but it’s always the growing season for the smart gardener.

Jasmine Adams, the owner and CEO of The Grow Empire, joined HRS with details about how they can help you grow just about anything indoors.

The Grow Empire
1209 Baker Road Suite 505 in Virginia Beach
223 City Hall Ave Suite 354 in Norfolk
757-447-0590 | thegrowempire.com

Growing classes are available and so are gift certificates.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Grow Empire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter