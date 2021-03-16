Hurrah Players’ New Show Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The playbill is packed this month at The Hurrah Players! The release of the virtual performance of “Black Girl Magic” will finish Women’s History Month strong, and the last weekend of March will also bring live, outdoor musical theater with a brand new production called “Come on, Get Happy!” Today Hurrah Director Hugh Copeland talked about both of these exciting and inspiring shows!

“Black Girl Magic” Streaming March 26th
“Come On, get Happy!” March 27th – March 28
Four Shows At “The Plot” in Norfolk
Reservations Required!
Call (757) 627 – 5437 or visit HurrahPlayers.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***