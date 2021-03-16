Hurrah Players’ New Show Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The playbill is packed this month at The Hurrah Players! The release of the virtual performance of “Black Girl Magic” will finish Women’s History Month strong, and the last weekend of March will also bring live, outdoor musical theater with a brand new production called “Come on, Get Happy!” Today Hurrah Director Hugh Copeland talked about both of these exciting and inspiring shows!

“Black Girl Magic” Streaming March 26th

“Come On, get Happy!” March 27th – March 28

Four Shows At “The Plot” in Norfolk

Reservations Required!

Call (757) 627 – 5437 or visit HurrahPlayers.com