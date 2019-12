PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “The Hurrah Players” is a local treasure, and ready to help you and your family make wonderful holiday memories!

Hurrah for the Holidays

Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is Saturday at 7 p.m.

TCC Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk

For tickets Visit HURRAHPLAYERS.com or call (757) 627-5437