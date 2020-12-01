Hurrah For The Holidays and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you need help getting into the holiday spirit, this is the ticket. Except that you don’t need a ticket! Hurrah Players Director Hugh Copeland explains that this year the traditional holiday musical review, “Hurrah For The Holidays” and the play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” will both be presented free of charge on Facebook.

“Hurrah for the Holidays”
Available for viewing on Facebook @Hurrah Players
December 11 – December 30

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY Live on Facebook @Hurrah Players
7 p.m. Saturday December 12

Visit HurrahPlayers.com for more information.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***