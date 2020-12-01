Hurrah For The Holidays and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you need help getting into the holiday spirit, this is the ticket. Except that you don’t need a ticket! Hurrah Players Director Hugh Copeland explains that this year the traditional holiday musical review, “Hurrah For The Holidays” and the play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” will both be presented free of charge on Facebook.

“Hurrah for the Holidays”

Available for viewing on Facebook @Hurrah Players

December 11 – December 30

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY Live on Facebook @Hurrah Players

7 p.m. Saturday December 12

Visit HurrahPlayers.com for more information.

