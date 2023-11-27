PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for the perfect show to put you and your family in the holiday spirit? Check out Hurrah For The Holidays!

Hugh Copeland, founder of Hurrah Players, joined us with the details on the upcoming shows on Dec. 8,9 and 10. Also check out, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Dec. 15,16 and 17. All the shows will be held at the Susan S. Goode Theater at Virginia Wesleyan University.

For showtimes and information, visit hurrahplayers.com.

