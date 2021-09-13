Hunger Action Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month and because fighting hunger is something we believe in very much on The Hampton Roads Show, we’re taking the opportunity to spread the word about the many ways we can all take action. Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO, Karen Joyner, joined us on HRS to tell us how.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is located at 2401 Aluminum Avenue in Hampton.
Call (757) 596-7188 or visit HRFOODBANK.org
to Volunteer, donate and get involved in their fight against hunger.

