Hunger Action Month: Take the Next Step at Food Bank of the Albemarle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer Manager Brian Gray says there are many ways to help at the Food Bank of the Albemarle. From sorting and packing food for distribution in the warehouse, to registering for this year’s “Walk For Hunger,” any amount of time and energy is always appreciated!
Food Bank of the Albemarle
109 Tidewater Way
Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909
(252) 335-4035
AFOODBANK.org
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Albemarle.
