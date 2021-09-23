HRS Senior Living: Senior-Focused Legal Practice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From long-term care to estate issues, one of the most important things to have in place as we age is a legal plan. Certified Elder Law Attorneys Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro and Letha Sgritta McDowell joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us why it’s so important for your future and your legacy.

Hook Law Center has two offices in Hampton Roads: in Virginia Beach at 295 Bendix Road Suite 170 and in Suffolk at 5806 Harbour View Boulevard, Suite 203.

Call (757) 399-7506 for more information, or visit HookLawCenter.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hook Law Center.