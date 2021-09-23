HRS Senior Living: Resort-Style Senior Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve always dreamed of living out your golden years watching the sunset with resort-style living, Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay offers a healthy outdoor environment with a family-friendly atmosphere for active seniors.

Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay is located at 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. Give them a call at (757) 496-1785 or visit their website. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.

