HRS Senior Living: Quality Long-Term Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –  Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital offers patients high-quality health care services which allow them to return home with the feeling that they can return to an independent and fulfilling life.

Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital President Thomas Orsini joined us with the details.

Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital is located at 1309 Kempsville Road in Norfolk. You can contact them by calling (757) 461-5001 or visiting their website to learn about the programs and services offered, as well as the Lake Taylor Foundation.

