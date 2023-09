PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing to stop you from moving forward. Lake Taylor restores health, strength and mobility. Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital has a wide variety of treatment options for patients at all levels of recovery.

Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital

1309 Kempsville Rd. in Norfolk

757-461-5001

LakeTaylor.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.