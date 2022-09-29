PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the fall Medicare open enrollment period getting underway October 15, this is an important time for those with Medicare to check their plans. Your local Humana Neighborhood Center can help you find the help and resources you need.

Humana

Local Neighborhood Center

5802 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 120, in Norfolk

For more information on navigating your healthcare choices during the annual enrollment period visit humana.com/medicare

(757) 448-4900

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Humana.