PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Senior citizens often receive phone calls from someone asking for sensitive information that could lead to the loss of thousands of dollars.

Due to isolation, cognitive decline and fewer technical skills, some seniors are more vulnerable to fraud and scams and it’s happening now more than ever.

If this has happened to you or a loved one, where do you turn for help? Your first call should be to the Senior Medicare Patrol.

Senior Medicare Patrol

virginiasmp.com

1-800-938-8885

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Senior Medicare Patrol.